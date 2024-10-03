Chennai

After two successful rounds of the virtual regional finals held for Chennai and Kochi last weekend, The Hindu businessline Cerebration Quiz 2024 moves to the second week of the regional rounds.

Jayakanthan R won the Chennai regional round and Pabitra Narayan emerged as the clear winner in the Kochi regional round and both will now move on to the national finals, a live on-ground event, which will take place at the BSE in Mumbai on October 20. The winners of the regional finals from six cities will compete for the coveted title. The schedule for the all-India finals is from 10:30 am to 1 pm.

The second week of the quiz will see contestants from other cities compete in their respective regional finals: in Hyderabad on October 5 at 11 am; in Bengaluru on October 6 at 11 am; in Delhi on October 12 at 11 am; and in Mumbai on October 13 at 11 am.

This prestigious corporate quiz championship, organised by The Hindu businessline, is open to corporate executives, business professionals, and undiscovered bright minds, with a grand prize of up to ₹1.5 lakh up for grabs, with the first prize being ₹75,000, alongside the second prize of ₹50,000, and the third prize of ₹25,000.

The 21st edition of the bl Cerebration Quiz, presented by the JK Tyre, had closed its registrations with an overall participation of over 3,600 individuals taking the online test.

The businessline Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is sponsored by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by Indian Oil, in association with BSE and the University partner is Amity University.