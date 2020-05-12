News

PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

BL Internet Desk | Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

PM Narendra Modi   -  Twitter via Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India)

 

India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand.

This is an unprecedented crisis; we have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well, said PM Modi

India didn’t produce any PPE before COVID-19 crisis and manufactured very few N-95 masks; now we are producing 2 lakh of each, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing addressing the nation on Tuesday.

India has resources and talent, it will make best products, improve quality and supply chain.

India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness, cooperation and peace

Earlier on on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the 16 migrant labourers who were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on May 8.

In his virtual meet with chief ministers on Monday, Modi said the challenges are two-fold: reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines. The Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives, he said.

Also Read
‘Economic activities to gather steam in coming days’
 

This is Prime Minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of Covid-19. Sources in the government indicated that the prime minister is likely to speak on issues related to the nationwide lockdown and the economy.

PM Modi last addressed the nation on April 14.

Published on May 12, 2020
Healthcare
policy
migration
Indian Government
industrial policy
industrial production
government
coronavirus
state politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Lack of transparency on train schedules adding woes to migrant workers