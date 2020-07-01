Thomson TV launches new premium range

Thomson TV on Wednesday launched its range of premium TVs in India — the OATH Pro in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants — with prices starting from ₹24,999, ₹32,999 and ₹52,999 respectively.

The units will be available from July 5, 2020 on Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

“We are proud that all our premium android televisions are made in India. In a short span of two years we are delighted to have captured 5 per cent of the smart tv market space, with our entry into the premium TV segment now.... There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment, in the next three years we plan to achieve 15 per cent in this segment. Thomson TV has taken a strategic decision to launch more premium technology TVs in future,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs.