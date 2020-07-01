News

Thomson TV launches new premium range

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 01, 2020 Published on July 01, 2020

A representative image

Eyes 15% market share in the premium segment in 3 years’ time

 

Thomson TV on Wednesday launched its range of premium TVs in India — the OATH Pro in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants — with prices starting from ₹24,999, ₹32,999 and ₹52,999 respectively.

The units will be available from July 5, 2020 on Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

Also Read
Thomson TV begins sale through Flipkart in green and orange zones
 

“We are proud that all our premium android televisions are made in India. In a short span of two years we are delighted to have captured 5 per cent of the smart tv market space, with our entry into the premium TV segment now.... There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment, in the next three years we plan to achieve 15 per cent in this segment. Thomson TV has taken a strategic decision to launch more premium technology TVs in future,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs.

Published on July 01, 2020
New launches
television sets
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Glenmark to defend position in US price-fixing case