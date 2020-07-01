Thomson TV launches new premium range

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Thomson TV on Wednesday launched its range of premium TVs in India — the OATH Pro in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants — with prices starting from ₹24,999, ₹32,999 and ₹52,999 respectively.
The units will be available from July 5, 2020 on Flipkart, the company said in a statement.
“We are proud that all our premium android televisions are made in India. In a short span of two years we are delighted to have captured 5 per cent of the smart tv market space, with our entry into the premium TV segment now.... There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment, in the next three years we plan to achieve 15 per cent in this segment. Thomson TV has taken a strategic decision to launch more premium technology TVs in future,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...