Thousands of new Covid-19 cases in a day pose concern for smaller States

The number of new cases recorded within 24 hours has crossed the 7,000-mark, as the total number of Covid-19 cases in India reached 1,65,799 on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, up to 7,466 new cases were recorded since Thursday. While 71,106 persons have recovered, a total of 4,706 people have died. As many as 175 deaths were recorded in one day alone. The highest single-day deaths recorded in the country stands at 194.

Worst-hit States

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu added the highest number of new cases. New cases reported in Delhi and Tamil Nadu surpassed the 1,000-mark. Delhi recorded 1,024 new cases in a day to take its total case count to 16,281, while Tamil Nadu recorded 1,187 new cases, with a total case count of 19,732 cases. While Maharashtra earlier this week had added 3,041 new cases on a single day, it added 2,598 cases on May 28-29, bringing its tally to 59,546 cases.

While cases are burgeoning in bigger States, smaller States, Union Territories and hilly States in the Himalayas and North-East, are also seeing a worrisome upsurge of positive cases. For instance, Ladakh which on May 20 had all 43 patients recovered has made a precarious U-turn, and since recorded 10 more cases, bringing the case count to 53 on Thursday. Subsequently, 20 more new infections were added in a single day bringing the confirmed cases to 73 till on Friday.

Uttarakhand has recorded up to 500 confirmed cases, including four deaths. It has been seeing a sharp rise in the cases day-by-day now and, its neighbouring hilly State, Himachal Pradesh, has recorded up to 276 cases including five deaths.

Goa, which had only seven cases earlier, all of which had recovered till May 14, has been steadily recording more cases now and has 69 cases till Friday. Among north-eastern States, Meghalaya till May 26, had up to 14 cases of which 12 had recovered, but this has now changed and till Friday it has recorded a total of up to 21 cases.

Among the worst-hit North-Eastern States, Assam has the highest case count of 856, followed by Tripura at 242.