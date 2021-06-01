TiE Bangalore launches healthcare start-up cohort to scale start-ups with viable Covid solutions

To tackle the current healthcare crisis in the wake of Covid-19, TiE Bangalore has launched a Healthcare Start-up programme to support start-ups that are pushing boundaries to create innovative solutions to combat Covid-19.

“There are plenty of passionate start-ups out there with viable solutions that can address the current Covid situation. We are targeting to select 10-12 start-ups for the first cohort of the Healthcare start-up programme which will begin on June 20, for which applications are open till June 7. The virtual programme will run for a period of 6 months wherein the selected start-ups will get access to industry experts, mentors, investors and market connections, with the primary objective of scaling up their businesses to create greater impact in the current situation. With the support that we provide, these start-ups will not only scale up to address the immediate needs, but will also strengthen their organisations for future healthcare needs as well” Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore and Founder and CEO of 1Bridge, told BusinessLine.

Also read: TiE Bangalore launches Covid-support initiatives for its 15,000+ entrepreneur community

TiE will select start-ups which have viable working solutions in the areas of Oxygen Supply and Logistics, Homecare support and Telehealth, Medicine supply and visibility, Vaccination management, Wellness support, Bed allocation/ICU, Awareness for fighting Covid-19, Centralised Health Monitoring, Mask Supply & Disposal Covid-19, Health Data management.

The programme will be supported by a pool of 20-25 mentors from TiE Bangalore Chapter, which has also partnered with COVIDActionCollab, a collaborative of around 350+ organisations working towards a variety of healthcare and livelihood initiatives for Covid-19. “These start-ups will also have access to mentors and healthcare experts from COVIDActionCollab along with their network of national implementation partners who can potentially take these start-up solutions to market. We are also trying to find sponsors to give out initial non-equity grants of ₹5-10 lakh to each of these selected start-ups, in order to help them scale” said Padaki.

Vishal Bali, co-founder and Chairman of Medwell Ventures; Shyam Vasudevarao, founder and director of Forus Health, Shiv Kumar, chief integrator of COVIDActionCollab; Rajiv Vasudevan, CMD of AyurVAID Hospitals; Dr Lakshmi Jagannathan, CEO of Derbi Foundation; and Maheshwar Damojipurapu, Innovation & Tech Operations of Citrix are some of the experts on the panel to select and guide this healthcare cohort.