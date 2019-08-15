TN CM Edapaddi Palaniswami announces split of Vellore into three districts

Vellore district in Tamil Nadu will be divided into Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami announced at the Independence Day celebrations here today.

With this, the total number of districts in the State will increase to 37.

Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur will be the headquarters of the new districts respectively. The trifucation was done due to a long pending demand from people in Vellore district, which has 13 Assembly segments, he said.

Vellore district was created in 1989 by bifurcating North Arcot district into Vellore and Tiruvanamalai districts.

In July, the Chief Minister announced Tenkasi as a new district following a split from Tirunelveli district. Similarly, Chengelpet became a separate district following a separation from Kanchipuram district.

Last year, Kallakuruchi was made a separate district, following a split from Villupuram district.