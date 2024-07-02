Tamil Nadu has signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to establish the country’s first three Defence Testing Centres under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) in the State.

The fourth testing centre is also under the final stages of MoUs signing and is expected to be signed by this month end. This initiative aims to bolster indigenous defence production by bridging critical gaps in testing infrastructure, with a particular focus on involving Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Start-Ups. The cost of the four projects will be around ₹183 crore, says a release.

The establishment of these testing centre will commence soon and operations are expected to commence early next year, says a release.

The DTIS is designed to facilitate indigenous defence production. It seeks to address this challenge by setting up Greenfield Defence Testing Infrastructures (DTIs) as common facilities under private sector management, with government assistance in Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) and other priority industrial clusters. The scheme aims to enhance the defence manufacturing industry by providing appropriate infrastructure for quality and certification, thus supporting the growth of the aerospace and defence (A&D) sector in India, the release said.

As the nodal agency for the development of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, TIDCO has partnered with the MoD to set up these vital testing centres.

The new Defence Testing Centres:

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) test facility

A consortium comprising Keltron, Sense Image Pvt. Ltd., Standard Testing & Compliance and Avishka will develop the UAS testing centre at Vallam Vadagal. The project, costing Rs 45 crore will receive Rs. 33.75 crore in grant aid from the MoD. The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for this project, named Association for Drone Avionics Research and Testing (ADART), will begin construction shortly.

Electronic Warfare (EW) test facility

The consortium of Bharat Electronics Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, M/s India Optel Ltd, and Bharat Dynamics Ltd will develop the EW testing centre at the Chennai Aerospace Park Ltd - Aerohub facility. The project, estimated at ₹46.9 crore, will receive ₹35.22 crore in grant aid from the MoD. The SPV, named Electronic Warfare (Defence) Testing Foundation, will commence construction soon.

Electro Optics (EO) test facility

A consortium including India Optel Ltd, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Goa Shipyard Ltd will establish the EO testing centre at the Chennai Aerospace Park Limited - Aerohub facility. The project will cost ₹41.22 crore, with ₹30.91 crore in grant aid from the MoD. The SPV, named Laboratory for Electro-Optical Navigation System (LENS), will begin construction shortly.

Mechanical and materials testing facility

The consortium of Microlab, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Vaidheeswaran Industries will establish the Mechanical and Material - Common Testing Center at a cost of ₹49.7 crore, out of which ₹36.86 crore grant in aid will be provided by MoD. The testing facilities is proposed to be established at TREAT, Tiruchirappalli.

