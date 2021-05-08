News

TN Legislative Assembly to meet for its first session on May 11

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 08, 2021

The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held at 10 am on May 12

The 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at 10 am on May 11 in the multi-purpose Hall at Kalaivanar Arangam.

The newly elected members will make and subscribe Oath or Affirmation on that day. The members who have been elected have been requested to bring the Certificate of Election without fail while presenting themselves for making and subscribing the Oath or Affirmation.

The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held at 10 am on May 12, says a release issued by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan.

