State Planning Commission, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday presented to the Chief Minister MK Stalin eleven study reports on various topics, including evaluation of special schemes and heat mitigating strategies.

J. Jeyaranjan, Vice Chairman, State Planning Commission, presented the study reports to Chief Minister MK Stalin. The State Planning Commission formulates policies that are relevant to the opportunities.

On Chief Ministers Breakfast Scheme, the preliminary report of the study has been prepared by taking into consideration the number of children benefited under the scheme, the amount of food provided to them, the views of parents and teachers on the academic and physical activities of the students.

Heat mitigation

With summer approaching, the document summarises the heat mitigation strategies to be carried out in the State. The recommendations contained in the report are to be made by the people and the concerned government departments.

The report also focused on reducing pollution emissions, underlining the need to create a “low emission zone” in the cities. Based on similar processing strategies in the UK, the report described how such processing strategies can be adopted in cities like Chennai.

The report examines the scientific, policy and legal aspects for the management of exotic weeds, plants and tree species encroaching on the forests of Tamil Nadu. It emphasised effective management strategies to ensure the quality and rich biodiversity of the state’s forest areas, says a release.

