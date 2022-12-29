The government of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday issued orders to modernise its forest force by equipping them with modern technologies. capacity-building programmes and advance forest management practices at an outlay of ₹52.83 crore over a three-year period from 2022 to 2025.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Force modernisation project has six components, including a Human Resource Management component to be implemented at a cost of ₹8.55 crore. This would include in-service training programmes for frontline forest personnel and improvements to the training infrastructure at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, according to a release.

Forest personnel shall be given specialised training and exposure to best practices around the country and abroad.

Under component II, the government has proposed to improve the Forest Department’s information and communication technology at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

The State government has proposed to develop a centre for artificial intelligence to enhance monitoring and surveillance activities for better management of wildlife. A cyber cell will be set up in the newly established Tamil Nadu Crime Control Bureau. The digital wireless network will be scaled up in the department to improve communication.

Under component III, the government has proposed to equip the department with advanced weaponry, for which the government will set up an expert group to advise on modern weaponry needs for wildlife protection. A command and control centre for the management of human-wildlife conflict shall be set up in a priority area that will use unmanned aerial vehicles for better surveillance and monitoring.

Under component IV, the government will set up high-tech forest nurseries at five locations. Advanced forest fire control and rescue gear shall also be provided to the department, the release said.

