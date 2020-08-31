To minimise Covid spread, Karnataka encourages companies to go for WFH

With an aim to minimise spread of Covid-19 infection, Karnataka has encouraged companies to continue Work from Home. The government also plans to penalise people for not wearing masks in public places.

The Unlock-4 guidelines and order signed and issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said Work from Home (WfH) should be adopted as much as possible.

Staggering of work/business hours should be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments. In addition, the routine sanitisation/ hygiene precautions will have to be followed.

Mask compulsory

Fine of ₹200 in municipal corporation areas and ₹100 in other areas shall be imposed for not wearing face cover/mask as required.

Spitting in public will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations by the local authorities.

Metro Rail

Metro rail service will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Railways, in consultation with MHA. In this regard, SOP will be issued by MoHUA and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed up to September 30. However, online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted.