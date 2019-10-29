Toddler Sujith dies: Tamil Nadu government to conduct hackathon for effective rescue solutions

With another precious life - toddler Sujith Wilson - lost due to sheer negligence of leaving open the deep borewell, the Tamil Nadu information technology plans to conduct a ‘hackathon’ to find a workable solution for rescue in such a situation.

"Let this be the last death of a child in India. We need urgent solutions, " said IT secretary Santhosh Babu.

The grand prize, for the best solution, will be ₹5 lakhs. The solution should be a working prototype equipment for rescuing children from borewells/tunnels.

Anybody - startup or company - who comes up with a workable solution will be rewarded.

The solutions can be:

1. At permission level for drilling a bore well itself. The lat-long have to be captured and put on a website.

2. A device much like a bronchoscope. which can remove foreign bodies in the oesophagus, where a pipe once it reaches the child, can put out tentacles around the child and pick him/her up (Da Vinci robotic arm type), Babu said in a post on social media.

The two-year-old Wilson fell in to the borewell on October 25. Despite the best efforts, the toddler could not be saved, and died on Friday morning

The incident in the Nadukaadupatti village at Manaparai Taluk in Tiruchirapalli district got the attention of the entire country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who keeping track of the development on a day-to-day basis.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami even deputed three of his senior ministers to be on the venue from day one.

Condolences have been pouring since morning on social media on the death of the toddler.