Toolkit case: Disha Ravi's arrest made in accordance with law, says Delhi Police chief

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Ravi and Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with the law which "doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old".

Talking to reporters at an event here, Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation.

Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it".

"Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with the law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old," the Delhi Police chief said.

He said Ravi has been sent to five-day police custody and the matter was being probed.

The data was also deleted, police claimed, adding that Ravi's Telegram account shows many links related to the toolkit had been removed.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu.

