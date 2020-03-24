News

Top five news stories to watch out for March 24, 2020

| Updated on March 23, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

RBI eyeing liquidity-boosting steps to soothe markets. File Photo   -  Reuters

The first tranche of the RBI’s OMO purchase auction worth ₹15,000 crore will be conducted. The RBI decided to purchase government securities to ensure that the financial markets have adequate liquidity amid Covid-19-related dislocations. On Monday, it advanced the second tranche from March 30 to March 26.

The current session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will conclude. Speaker P Dhanapal announced on Monday that all the demands for grants for various Departments would be taken up for discussion. The State will be under lockdown from 6 pm.

L&T Investment Management has announced the launch of two new fund offers — the L&T Nifty 50 Index Fund and the L&T Nifty Next 50 Index Fund. The funds are designed for investors who are looking for equity exposure through passive investing strategy and with a long-term investment horizon to grow their wealth.

AIIMS has issued an order to shut OPD services, including specialty services, and all new and follow-up patients’ registration till further notice. The premier institute had earlier decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients as it redirects its resources to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

Redmi is likely to launch the Redmi K30 pro in China through a livestream. The smartphone is likely to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, HDR10+ display, a pop-up selfie camera, and 5G with WI-Fi 6.0.

Published on March 24, 2020
politics
RBI and other central banks
news media
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Wuhan still finding symptom-free virus cases: report