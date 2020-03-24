Top five news stories to watch out for March 24, 2020

The first tranche of the RBI’s OMO purchase auction worth ₹15,000 crore will be conducted. The RBI decided to purchase government securities to ensure that the financial markets have adequate liquidity amid Covid-19-related dislocations. On Monday, it advanced the second tranche from March 30 to March 26.

The current session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will conclude. Speaker P Dhanapal announced on Monday that all the demands for grants for various Departments would be taken up for discussion. The State will be under lockdown from 6 pm.

L&T Investment Management has announced the launch of two new fund offers — the L&T Nifty 50 Index Fund and the L&T Nifty Next 50 Index Fund. The funds are designed for investors who are looking for equity exposure through passive investing strategy and with a long-term investment horizon to grow their wealth.

AIIMS has issued an order to shut OPD services, including specialty services, and all new and follow-up patients’ registration till further notice. The premier institute had earlier decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients as it redirects its resources to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

Redmi is likely to launch the Redmi K30 pro in China through a livestream. The smartphone is likely to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, HDR10+ display, a pop-up selfie camera, and 5G with WI-Fi 6.0.