Top five news stories to watch out for on September 24, 2019

US President Donald Trump is likely to address the UN General Assembly. He will also hold a number of bilateral meetings. This will come a day after his meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a special event titled ‘Leadership Matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World’ at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber in the UN Headquarters, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Five federations representing over half-a-million workers of Coal India Ltd, along with Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and state-owned coal firms, are likely to go a strike on September 24, seeking withdrawal of the Centre's decision to allow 100 percent FDI in mining. In a fresh round of FDI reforms, the Union government had allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining and contract manufacturing, as part of its efforts to boost economic growth.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao are scheduled to meet to discuss a proposed diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin to mitigate the water problem, as well as other related post-bifurcation issues in both the States.

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose is scheduled to hear a plea by Facebook to call forth petitions pending in various high courts concerning the linking of social media users’ accounts with their Aadhaar numbers. Facebook wants the Supreme Court to transfer the pending petitions to itself and decide them.