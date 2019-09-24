Top five news stories to watch out for on September 24, 2019

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
US President Donald Trump is likely to address the UN General Assembly. He will also hold a number of bilateral meetings. This will come a day after his meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a special event titled ‘Leadership Matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World’ at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber in the UN Headquarters, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Five federations representing over half-a-million workers of Coal India Ltd, along with Singareni Collieries Company Ltd and state-owned coal firms, are likely to go a strike on September 24, seeking withdrawal of the Centre's decision to allow 100 percent FDI in mining. In a fresh round of FDI reforms, the Union government had allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining and contract manufacturing, as part of its efforts to boost economic growth.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao are scheduled to meet to discuss a proposed diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin to mitigate the water problem, as well as other related post-bifurcation issues in both the States.
A Supreme Court Bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose is scheduled to hear a plea by Facebook to call forth petitions pending in various high courts concerning the linking of social media users’ accounts with their Aadhaar numbers. Facebook wants the Supreme Court to transfer the pending petitions to itself and decide them.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports