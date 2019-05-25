Top five news stories to watch out for the weekend

May 25, 2019

Congress working committee is likely to meet on Saturday to deliberate the reasons for loss and asses them. It is also likely that Party President Rahul Gandhi might offer his resignation at the meet.

The state of Nagaland is set to join the Himalayan Cleanup campaign on May 24. This campaign aims to bring attention towards the waste in the mountains, especially plastics at the foothills. On Saturday, the social work is set to be conducted in five districts on Nagaland.

Manipur is set to host a two-day Tunisian Film Festival 2019, starting from Saturday. It is to be held at Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) Auditorium in Imphal. The film - Porto Farina directed by Ibrahim Letaief will be the first movie that will initiate the session.

May 26, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the new government on May 26. After a sweeping win for the second time, Narendra Modi's BJP-led NDA is set to take over for the next five years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a state volunteer meeting on Sunday. This meet to is prepare a new roadmap for the capital. This comes after Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) loss in the recent Lok Sabha elections.