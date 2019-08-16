TRAI releases paper to re-look caps on discounts offered by broadcasters on bouquets

Following the implementation of the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper to re-look at imposing restrictions on discounts offered by broadcasters on channel bouquets.

The regulator on Friday said lack of any caps on discounts offered on bouquets, compared to a-la-carte channel pricing, is being “misused to throttle market discovery of TV channel prices, by giving huge discounts on the bouquets.”

“The tariff declared by the broadcasters under the new regulatory framework shows that bouquets are being offered at a discount of up to 70 per cent of the sum of the a-la-carte rates of pay channels constituting those bouquets,” it added in a statement.

The telecom and broadcast regulator said in the absence of any restrictions on the discounts on bouquet offerings, the “illusory” pricing of a-la-carte channels by broadcasters is impacting consumers’ choice to opt for a-la-carte channels.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition by TRAI for reinstatement of a cap of 15 per cent on discounting of channel bouquets. In its initial tariff order, the regulator has said that channel bouquets should not be priced lower than 85 per cent of the sum of the MRPs of all the channels in the pack.

On Friday, the telecom and broadcast regulator also pointed to the challenge of having too many bouquets with the same kind of channel mix, being offered by both broadcasters and distributors. The regulator said this creates confusion among consumers, forcing them to opt for suggested packs instead of choosing channels according to their preference.

TRAI is seeking the views of stakeholders on various issues in the consultation paper, which includes the ceiling price of channels for inclusion in a bouquet, need for formation of a bouquet by broadcasters and DPOs, variable NCF and discount on long-term plan.