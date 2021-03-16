Transgender entrepreneur gets aid from CMFRI to open fish vending stall in Kochi

Adhidhi Achyuth has become the first transgender in India’s fisheries sector to start an entrepreneurial initiative. A transgender person who wished to earn regular income for a better living, Adhidhi opened a modernized fish vending stall at Vennala market in Kochi.

The 36-year-old Adhidhi decided to become an entrepreneur after undergoing difficult and unpleasant experience in securing a job and maintaining it as a means for living. Adhidhi’s dream was materialized with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute offering her a modernized fish vending stall with the facility for selling live fishes too.

Under the Central government scheme of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), the CMFRI spent around ₹5 lakh to set up the fish stall that includes deep freezer, fish display table with cooler, billing machine, weighing balance and other facilities for cutting and cleaning the fish and for maintaining the fish in live and fresh conditions. Live fish farmed in cage fish farms and biofloc units and captured marine fishes will be available in the fish stall. Apart from direct sale, home delivery of the cleaned and sealed packets of fishes will be available for the pre-booked customers.

K Madhu, Chairman of the SCSP scheme and Principal Scientist of the CMFRI handed over the stall key to Adhidhi. CMFRI have been providing training to become small-scale entrepreneurs in cage fish farming to people belonging to the SC communities, he said.

A Gopalalkrishnan, CMFRI Director said the institute focused on transgender members in the community in the second phase of implementing the SCSP scheme. This is part of CMFRI’s aim to mainstreaming the transgender members, who are the most marginalized community in the society, by generating livelihood opportunities in the fisheries sector. The CMFRI will extend the service of the scheme to more transgender members in the SC community. The institute also aims to empower the transgender members by attracting them to cage fish farmingby giving them proper technical guidance, he said.