TRIFED and Big Basket enter into MoU for promotion and sale of natural Van Dhan products

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) and e-grocery platform Big Basket, on Monday, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the promotion and sale of natural Van Dhan products being made available to Big Basket from Van Dhan production units. With this, Big Basket will be able to enrich its portfolio through the of hand-made authentic forest products sourced by the tribal population.
“Our Government is focussed on promoting tribal entrepreneurship, enhancing inclusive and balanced development of tribals on a whole. These strategic collaborations of TRIFED – TRIBES INDIA will help Van Dhan tribal beneficiaries in remote areas to overcome challenges restricting their access to domestic and international markets,” said Arjun Munda, Minister for Tribal Affairs.
Another such collaboration in this direction has been done with Purti Agrotech of Jharkhand for developing pearl cultivation. In order to promote the art of growing pearls among other tribal entrepreneurs and tap the potential of this market, TRIFED plans to create a market for this unique craft and at the same time assist Purti Agrotech in developing a more professional and business-oriented enterprise.
“With the successful implementation of these collaboration, TRIFED hopes to empower the tribal beneficiaries by developing their skills and help in generating income and livelihoods. Through such and other activities, TRIFED is working towards a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country,” said the official statement by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
