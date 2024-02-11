The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the names of four candidates, including senior journalist Sagarika Ghose, for the forthcoming elections in Rajya Sabha.

The three other candidates of the Mamata Banerjee-led party are Mamata Thakur, Md Nadimul Haque and Sushmita Dev.

Haque, a two-time MP, is the only sitting Rajya Sabha member of the party to get re-nomination to the Upper House of Parliament.

Thakur, a former Lok Sabha MP, is a prominent leader from the Matua community. Dev, also a former MP, looks after Trinamool’s affairs in Assam.

“We are pleased to announce the candidature of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Md Nadimul Haque and Mamata Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian,” the party said in a post from its official handle on X.

Last month, the Election Commission announced the date for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 States. The election body said the elections for the membership of the Upper House of Parliament will be conducted on February 27.

Elections will be held for five seats in West Bengal which are to fall vacant in April. As per the strength in the state Assembly, out of the five Rajya Sabha seats, the Trinamool Congress is set to claim four seats, while the BJP will secure the fifth.