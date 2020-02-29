TTD presents Rs 3,310-crore budget for 2020-21

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the world famous shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, on Saturday presented its budget for 2020-2021.
The budget proposals envisage a total revenue of about Rs 3,310 crore during the fiscal year, a top TTD official said.
Of the total income, the cash offerings made by devotees were projected at Rs 1,351 crore, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy told mediapersons on the Hills.
The revenue from the interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks was estimated to be about Rs 706 crore, he said.
The sale of tickets for various forms of worship, including daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets of VIPs and the online tickets priced at Rs 300 could get Rs 302 crore while the laddu ‘prasadam’ might amount to about Rs 400 crore, he said.
The earnings from the auction on human hair to be offered by millions of devotees, including the aged, women and infants, as fulfillment of their vow were likely to be Rs 106.7 crore, he said.
The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls allotted to devotees was estimated to be around Rs 110 crore, he said.
About Rs 250 crore was expected to be spent on new construction of pilgrims’ amenities, taking up repair and laying of roads, he said.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Despite steep valuation, robust growth, healthy profitability, and strong focus on open market channel are ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...