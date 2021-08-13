TV ad volumes up 23 per cent in July versus pre-pandemic level: BARC

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
TV ad volumes continue to see growth momentum in July in-line with the trends witnessed in the first half of the year.
Not only were ad volumes higher in July, 2021 compared to the same period in 2019 but also the cumulative ad volumes seen on TV in the January-July period were higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
According to the latest report released by Broadcast Audience Research Council, TV ad volumes in July this year registered 23 per cent growth compared to July 2019 and 14 per cent growth compared to July 2020. This was backed by strong ad spends seen in sectors such as e-commerce and education.
Sequentially too, July witnessed 15 per cent growth in ad volumes compared to June indicating the buoyancy in ad spends.
Last month, 869 new advertisers got on the TV advertising bandwagon. Overall 2153 advertisers and 3558 brands were actively advertising on television, resulting in a total of 145 million seconds of ad volumes, the TV rating agency added.
“Ad volumes for July are promising, and this has further fuelled growth for the industry. Owing to a significant increase in the number of new brands and advertisers turning to television, the share of new entrants in the overall pie is the highest in July 2021 over the last 3 years. Moreover, combined ad volumes for January to July 2021 are also the highest since 2018, with 1019 million seconds”, said Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnerships & Revenue, BARC India.
E-commerce, education, and agriculture-related product categories have registered the highest ad volumes in July 2021, over the same period for 2019 and 2020.
Meanwhile, ad volumes in auto, retail, telecom products and computer categories are witnessing steady revival.
“Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University, a new entrant, found itself a spot in the top 10 advertisers for July 2021. While all language genres have registered a positive growth, Punjabi, Assamese, English and Southern languages genres, led this growth in July over June 2021,” the BARC report noted.
