Two-day annual conference of chief commissioners of Customs & CGST begins at Mahabalipuram

To discuss key challenges facing the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and draw up a strategy cum action plan for the current financial year, ‘SANKALP,’ a two-day annual conference of Principal Chief Commissioners/ Chief Commissioners along with Principal Director Generals/ Director Generals of Goods and Services Tax (GST) & Customs, started on Thursday at Mahabalipuram.

The conference is deliberating on various subjects such as compliance management strategy; lessons from the national time release study; introduction of a performance management system and litigation management.

Showcasing best practices

The conference also provides an opportunity to the field formations and directorates to present and showcase some of their “best practices” and innovative solutions to local problems for imparting greater efficiency, says a department press release.

Further, detailed focus on measures and steps to be taken for revenue augmentation is being discussed. A holistic approach on returns scrutiny, energising audit of units and streamlining of investigations is also being deliberated upon.

The conference shall culminate in the preparation of a template for the field formations of CBIC and directorates which can be used for setting quarterly targets/milestones, the release said.

Achievements

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, in his inaugural address, complimented all the officers of CBIC for their ‘exemplary’ work both in the Customs and GST during the Covid-19 pandemic. This brought laurels from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and for the revenue realised at the start of financial year in April 2022 — ₹1,67,540 crore — a milestone to start with.

Vivek Johri, Chairman, CBIC, highlighted the achievements of CBIC during the year 2021-22 in areas of revenue collection; use of data analytics to detect evasion, curb fake invoices, detect smuggling of narcotics at different ports; disposal of seized/confiscated goods and gold and in conducting the outreach programmes for the taxpayers, the release said.