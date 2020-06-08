Two international media awards for Hindu Group

Through this, consumers were encouraged to stay at home and were kept continuously engaged. The group took steps to protect readers against fake news by delivering authentic, verified and useful information, and helped them stay vigilant. The campaign inspired the masses as it brought together celebrities from all walks of lives, who reinforced the importance of staying at home. It also engaged and entertained through multiple live shows.

The Hindu Group’s campaign ‘Stay Home. Stay Vigilant’ put consumer safety and wellbeing ahead of everything else during the global pandemic and crisis.

“Our partnership with The Hindu helped in continuing our mission to become a part of the cultural fabric of Tamil Nadu. Cadbury Sweet Kondattam was an initiative jointly conceived by Mondelez and The Hindu to make Cadbury and chocolate integral to snacking and sweet occasions in the city. The initiative was very successful and The Hindu was instrumental in bringing local insight and execution muscle to deliver scale and noticeability in Chennai,” said Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India.

In Group 1, The Hindu secured the first place for its campaign ‘Cadbury Sweet Kondattam’ for Client Mondelez India for ‘Best Idea to Acquire or Retain Advertising Clients’. In Group 2, The Hindu Group secured the second place for its ‘Stay home. Stay vigilant.’ campaign for ‘Best Initiative in Response to Covid-19’.

The Hindu Group has won two awards at the International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards 2020. This year, the competition received 922 entries for 16 categories from 262 news brands in 44 countries. The winners were announced in a global broadcast recently. The awards were given under Group 1 representing regional/local brands and Group 2 representing global/national brands.

