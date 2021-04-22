UAE temporarily bans travel to and from India

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) has temporarily banned travel to and from India due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The decision was conveyed by UAE’s airline Emirates to all travel agents.
“Effective April 24and for the next 10 days, Emirates flights from India to the UAE will be suspended. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE,” Emirates said in a statement.
However, flights to other countries transiting Dubai will continue to operate. Also, UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations are exempted from the temporary ban.
Prior to this, the US, UK, Hong Kong and New Zealand have banned flights to and from India. It was only two days ago that Indian carriers had informed its passengers flying from India to Dubai will now have to submit an RT-PCR negative test report with QR code on it.
