UGC panel gets more time to chart new academic calender

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Two expert committees constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to draw up a new academic calendar and examination schedule, and promote online education would get some more time to submit their reports.
“After the extension of the lockdown till May 3, both committees asked for more time to re-work the reports. Now, these two committees will submit their report by April 24,” said a source familiar with the matter.
Earlier, the committee on the new academic calendar and examination had to submit its report by April 13 but it asked for more time to consult the stakeholders. The committee on the promotion of online learning was asked to submit its report by April 17.
Subsequently, both committees were directed to submit their report by the end of last week (April 18).
“It is observed that in the present situation, our stakeholders have their concerns about the examinations and possible delay in the next academic calendar. The UGC has already constituted a committee to deliberate on the issues related to examination and academic calendar and submit its recommendations. The committee is expected to submit its report shortly,” said a notice issued by UGC.
The seven-member expert committee on the alternative academic calendar and examination is being headed by the RC Kuhad, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana. Nageshwar Rao, the Vice-Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), is heading the committee on pooling e-resources and enhancing online education systems.
Once the committees’s recommendations are made available, the UGC, after consultations with the Human Resource Development Ministry, is expected to come out with its own guidelines.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...