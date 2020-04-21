UGC panel gets more time to chart new academic calender

Two expert committees constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to draw up a new academic calendar and examination schedule, and promote online education would get some more time to submit their reports.

“After the extension of the lockdown till May 3, both committees asked for more time to re-work the reports. Now, these two committees will submit their report by April 24,” said a source familiar with the matter.

Earlier, the committee on the new academic calendar and examination had to submit its report by April 13 but it asked for more time to consult the stakeholders. The committee on the promotion of online learning was asked to submit its report by April 17.

Subsequently, both committees were directed to submit their report by the end of last week (April 18).

“It is observed that in the present situation, our stakeholders have their concerns about the examinations and possible delay in the next academic calendar. The UGC has already constituted a committee to deliberate on the issues related to examination and academic calendar and submit its recommendations. The committee is expected to submit its report shortly,” said a notice issued by UGC.

The seven-member expert committee on the alternative academic calendar and examination is being headed by the RC Kuhad, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana. Nageshwar Rao, the Vice-Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), is heading the committee on pooling e-resources and enhancing online education systems.

Once the committees’s recommendations are made available, the UGC, after consultations with the Human Resource Development Ministry, is expected to come out with its own guidelines.