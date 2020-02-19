UIDAI sends notices to 127 people; says it has nothing to do with the citizenship act

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) stated that its Hyderabad office sent notices to 127 people for procuring Aadhaar numbers on “false pretences.” The UIDAI added that the move is nothing to do with citizenship.

“These notices have nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident,” UIDAI mentioned in a series of tweets.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that the notices were issued after reports from the Hyderabad police of people obtaining Aadhaar numbers on bogus grounds.

UIDAI, a nodal body that issues 12-digit unique biometric ID, noted in a statement that Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship and UIDAI has been mandated under the Aadhaar Act to ascertain residency of a person in India for 182 days prior to applying for Aadhaar.

UIDAI added that the Supreme Court has directed the UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.

According to the Hyderabad police, 127 people had obtained Aadhaar card were actually illegal immigrants who did not meet the criteria to qualify for an Aadhaar number. UIDAI stated that as per the Aadhaar Act, such Aadhaar numbers are liable to be cancelled, as per media reports.

Backing state police of Hyderabad’s move, UIDAI further added that the regional office has sent notices to them to appear in person and to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number.

UIDAI tweeted: Sometimes it becomes necessary to cancel the Aadhaar number when it is found that a resident has obtained it by submitting false biometrics or documents. It is a routine quality improvement process that UIDAI takes up regularly.