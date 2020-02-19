UIDAI sends notices to 127 people; says it has nothing to do with the citizenship act

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) stated that its Hyderabad office sent notices to 127 people for procuring Aadhaar numbers on “false pretences.” The UIDAI added that the move is nothing to do with citizenship.
“These notices have nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident,” UIDAI mentioned in a series of tweets.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that the notices were issued after reports from the Hyderabad police of people obtaining Aadhaar numbers on bogus grounds.
UIDAI, a nodal body that issues 12-digit unique biometric ID, noted in a statement that Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship and UIDAI has been mandated under the Aadhaar Act to ascertain residency of a person in India for 182 days prior to applying for Aadhaar.
UIDAI added that the Supreme Court has directed the UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.
According to the Hyderabad police, 127 people had obtained Aadhaar card were actually illegal immigrants who did not meet the criteria to qualify for an Aadhaar number. UIDAI stated that as per the Aadhaar Act, such Aadhaar numbers are liable to be cancelled, as per media reports.
Backing state police of Hyderabad’s move, UIDAI further added that the regional office has sent notices to them to appear in person and to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number.
The UIDAI emphasised that these notices have "nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident".
UIDAI tweeted: Sometimes it becomes necessary to cancel the Aadhaar number when it is found that a resident has obtained it by submitting false biometrics or documents. It is a routine quality improvement process that UIDAI takes up regularly.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...