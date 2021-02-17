UK performers say post-Brexit visa rules spell disaster

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Leading British actors including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Julie Walters warned the government on Tuesday that the UK culture sector faces irreparable damage unless artists can tour the European Union without visas.
Since Britain made its final split from the EU at the end of 2020, UK citizens can no longer live and work anywhere in the bloc. British artists now have to comply with differing rules in the 27 EU nations, negotiating visas for performers and permits for equipment. Many say the costs and red tape will make it impossible for British artists to perform on the continent, endangering the country’s status as a cultural powerhouse.
In a letter from actors’ union Equity, more than 100 UK performers said post-Brexit immigration rules meant “we have to pay hundreds of pounds, fill in form after form and spend weeks waiting for approval - just so we can do our jobs.” The letter urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson “to negotiate new terms with the EU.” “Not acting now will do further and irreparable harm to the UK’s creative workforce, our industries and to our standing on the international cultural stage,” said the letter, which follows a similar appeal last month from more than 100 leading musicians including Ed Sheeran and Sting.
A musicians’ representative said Tuesday that Britain’s 111 billion pound (USD 154 billion) a year creative sector would be irreparably damaged if the problems weren’t sorted out within a few months.
Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, told lawmakers that the sector was facing “an extraordinary crisis.” “We are going to lose this incredibly important part of our economy” unless the government can arrange a visa-waiver agreement, she told Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee.
“Musicians are already thinking in quite desperate terms whether they have a career left or whether they are going to have to retrain in some other capacity,” Annetts said.
Britain and the EU each blame the other for rejecting terms on artists’ travel as part of the Brexit deal.
The British government says the EU divorce deal can’t be renegotiated but it will seek bilateral agreements for touring artists with individual EU members.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...