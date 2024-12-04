The Union Ministry of Tourism has allocated ₹170 crore for two tourism projects in Tamil Nadu under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure. The two major initiatives include the Nandavanam Heritage Park in Mamallapuram and the Garden of Flowers in Devala, Ooty.

These projects aim to enhance tourism infrastructure while creating 5,000 employment opportunities in the State, says a release.

Mamallapuram has been granted ₹100 crore for developing the Nandavanam Heritage Park, which seeks to transform the town into a global tourism destination. The park project will merge modern tourism amenities with Mamallapuram’s natural beauty and cultural significance.

The development will include Cholai Vanam (a sprawling garden park); Viharam (a cultural and activity space) and Maidanam (an open arena for events and gatherings), the release said.

In addition, 14 public-private partnership projects (PPP) worth ₹574 crore will further boost Mamallapuram’s tourism and economy. These projects will feature retail shops and food courts; wellness retreats and event spaces; light and sound shows; adventure sports activities; sea-front restaurants and eco-friendly huts; heritage beach resorts.

This development is expected to generate 2,500 jobs, providing a significant boost to local employment, the release said.

An allocation of ₹70 crore has been made for the Garden of Flowers in Devala in Ooty. This will showcase the region’s floral diversity, offering seasonal flower displays featuring tulips and windflowers. The park will also provide eco-tourism experiences.

Two PPP projects worth ₹115 crore featuring a ropeway across the valley offering breathtaking views and camping tents on hilltops for adventure enthusiasts will be done at Ooty. This will create 2,500 jobs, the release said.

