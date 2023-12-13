Lok Sabha on Wednesday faced a major security breach as two youths jumped from the visitor gallery to the hall and created a smokescreen and shouted slogan.

It is a coincidence that 22 years ago, on December 13, there was a terrorist attack on the Parliament.

On Wednesday, sitting in Lok Sabha was in progress. BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal was presiding over as members were putting up matters of urgent public importance.

All of a sudden, just before 1 p.m., a youth in his 20s jumped from the visitor gallery. He appeared to have fallen, but he just stood up and started moving towards the front row by jumping from one row to another.

Meanwhile, he was trying to open his shoe, which he managed to do after jumping three rows and taking out a small cylindrical object, which immediately burst and created a smoke screen with a yellow screen all over.

Some MPs tried to get hold of him, but he was overpowered and thrashed, but he continued shouting the slogan “Tanashahi Khatam Karo, Sambvidhan ki Raksha Karo.”

However, one more youth was standing near the hall gate, and a cylindrical object with yellow smoke was coming out. It was not clear how he entered the hall amidst the chaos. Soon, both youths were taken out by watch and ward staff. Amidst all these, Speaker Lok Sabha Om Birla took a chair and announced adjournment.

It is not immediately known who these people were and which MP facilitated their entry into the visiting gallery of the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, a young man in his 20s and a lady in his 30s created a smokescreen just in front of the Parliament gate near Transport Bhawan. They were also shouting the same slogan. Both of them were arrested and taken to the nearest police station.

