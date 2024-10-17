Unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, causing significant damage to crops ready for harvest. Over 30,500 hectares of crops in various districts have been affected by the heavy downpours, leaving farmers with substantial losses. The continuous rainfall has caused crops on the verge of being harvested to rot in the fields.

Nashik district has been the hardest hit, with more than 26,000 hectares of crops damaged. The worst-affected areas include northern Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and some parts of western Maharashtra. Soyabeans, which were ready for harvest, have suffered the most extensive losses.

From October 8 to 15, the heavy rains impacted crops such as soyabeans, corn, cotton, millet, onions, vegetables, wheat, and paddy, devastating farmers’ efforts after four months of hard labour. In Sangli district, 2,434 hectares of crops have also been damaged, adding to the widespread agricultural losses across the State. The unseasonal rains have come as a severe blow to farmers, who are now grappling with the destruction of their crops and livelihoods.

