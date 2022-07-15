Uptake of Sputnik V booster dose at just 0.5 per cent

New Delhi, July 15 Uptake of booster shots of Sputnik V is just 0.5 per cent of those who are due for it, data available with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows.

Expressing concern over such low numbers for the booster dosage, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed the States and Union Territories to take steps towards increasing uptake of the vaccine.

“It has also been observed that uptake for precaution doses of Sputnik V is only 0.5 per cent of those who are due for it,” Bhushan’s letter reads.

According to Cowin, 12,27,000-odd doses of Sputnik V have been administered versus nearly 160 crore Covishied doses (first, second and booster shots included), 33.40 crore of Covaxin, 16,000 doses of Covovax and 6.36 crore of Corbevax.

Amongst the steps considered to increase coverage, the Ministry has suggested that states ensure availability of the Sputnik V vaccine (component I) and the functionality of private vaccination centres.

All private centres which were providing the Sputnik V vaccine have been suggested to reach out to beneficiaries to receive the required doses (both second and booster).

Targeted communication for due beneficiaries of the precaution dose has also been suggested.

The letter adds that the gap between the second dose and the booster shot has now been reduced to 6 months or 26 weeks “for all vaccines” in place of the previously mentioned 9 months or 36 week gap.