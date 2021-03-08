Urban Company to deploy 1,000 AC technicians to keep Chennai cool

Even as the political heat is intensifying in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Urban Company is gearing up to keep Chennaiites cool from the rising mercury levels. The on-demand home services provider is planning to deploy around 1,000 trained AC service and repair experts to meet the demand surge ahead of a sweltering summer.

“Tamil Nadu is a very hot state. As with the rest of the country, in Tamil Nadu also, AC servicing is going to drive all our businesses over the next 2-3 months,” Varun Khaitan, Co-founder of Urban Company said, adding, “Chennai is a big focus market, and we are also gearing up to be present in Coimbatore this season which is going to be our second city in Tamil Nadu.”

From home salon to massage and appliance repair to plumbing, the Gurgaon-headquartered company offers a wide range of beauty and home services.

Under the home services category, AC services and repair is one of the important businesses for the company. In 2020 alone, the company serviced over one million air conditioners across the country with Chennai being among the top four markets contributing 10 per cent of the total volume. Delhi (32 per cent), Mumbai (16 per cent) and Hyderabad (10 per cent) are the other major markets for AC service business.

This year, the company expects the demand for AC servicing to more than double due to pent-up demand and work from home-driven AC consumption and breakdown.

“We are aiming for more than 2X jump in volumes and that’s why the preparation was also done at a much larger scale,” Khaitan said, adding, “We are expecting to service around 3 million ACs covering 1.5 million households across the country in the next 2-3 months.”

To meet the demand explosion, the company has on-boarded over 10,000 AC technicians on its platform after putting them through rigorous selection and training process in over 35 training centers across the country.

While political parties in Tamil Nadu are sweating it out on poll campaigns, seems like the electorates, at least in Chennai and Coimbatore, don’t have to.