Use of Pegasus is treason: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describes the decision to use Pegasus for political purposes as treason. Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court probe into the matter and said Home Minister Amit Shah must immediately resign.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Gandhi said Pegasus is classified by the Israeli State as a weapon to be used against terrorists. "The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have used this weapon against the Indian State and against our institutions. They have used it politically in Kernataka. They have used it to scuttle probes. They have used it against Supreme Court and all the other institutions," he said.

He said the only word for such actions is treason. "There is no other word against this. This has to be investigated and the Home Minister must resign," he said.

When asked about reports on tapping his phone, the Wayanad MP said it is not an issue of his privacy. "It is an attack on the voice of people. They used Pegasus to scuttle probe against Rafael. There should be a Supreme Court probe on the Prime Minister. Only Prime Minister and Home Minister can authorise the use of Pegasus," he said.

He maintained that there has been gross theft in Rafale. "None of you supported. There is an enquiry in France and you will see that PM himself is responsible for corruption. He thinks he can suppress everything by buying everyone," he said.