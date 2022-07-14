USFDA gives emergency use approval to Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine

American company, Novavax has received an emergency use approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the use of its Adjuvanted Covid-19 vaccine, in those over 18 years.

Novavax has an alliance with India’s Serum Institute that makes the vaccine under the name Covovax, and both vaccines have an emergency use approval from the World Health Organization. Serum Institute has approvals on the vaccine in India as well, though it is yet to become part of the Government’s immunisation programme.

Earlier this week, reports said the US had secured 3.2 million doses of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine,

On the latest approval, FDA Commissioner, Robert M. Califf said, “Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the available vaccine options for the prevention of COVID-19, including the most severe outcomes that can occur, such as hospitalization and death.”

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart. It contains the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Matrix-M adjuvant. Adjuvants are incorporated into some vaccines to enhance the immune response of the vaccinated individual, the FDA said. The spike protein in this vaccine is produced in insect cells; the Matrix M-adjuvant contains saponin extracts from the bark of the Soapbark tree that is native to Chile, it added.

Trial data

The vaccine was assessed in an ongoing randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled study conducted in the United States and Mexico. The effectiveness of the vaccine was assessed in clinical trial participants 18 years of age and older who did not have evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection through 6 days after receiving the second vaccine dose, the regulator said.

Among these participants, 17,200 received the vaccine and 8,300 received saline placebo. Overall, the vaccine was 90.4 percent effective in preventing mild, moderate, or severe Covid-19, with 17 cases of the disease occurring in the vaccine group and 79 cases in the placebo group. No cases of moderate or severe COVID-19 were reported in participants who received the vaccine, compared with nine cases of moderate COVID-19 and four cases of severe COVID-19 reported in placebo recipients, it said. In the subset of participants 65 years of age and older, the vaccine was 78.6 percent effective, the note said. The clinical trial was conducted prior to the emergence of delta and omicron variants, it added.

Safety data

The safety of the vaccine was assessed in 26,000 clinical trial participants who received the vaccine and 25,000 who received placebo. The most commonly reported side effects by vaccine recipients included pain/tenderness, redness, and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting, and fever. Approximately 21,000 vaccine recipients had two months of safety follow-up after their second dose, the FDA said.