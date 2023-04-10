With a view to promoting the EB-5 visa programme in India, the US Immigration Fund (USIF) is to organise a series of meetings in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru beginning April 13.

Introduced in 1990, the EB-5 programme allows investors (and their spouses and unmarried children under 21) to apply for permanent residence. The applicants are expected to invest a minimum of $800,000 in a qualifying project and create at least 10 jobs in the US.

Through the multi-city roadshow, the USIF intends to educate investors and families on the details of the EB-5 programme and the process of obtaining a US Green Card through real estate investments in the US.

“These meetings will enlighten future investors on the benefits and nuances of the EB-5 visa programme. We hope to help Indian investors and their families plan for a future in the US,” Nicholas A. Mastroianni, III, President of USIF, said in a statement.

USIF currently offers two distinctive projects for EB-5 investment – Pier Village Phase V and TSX Broadway.

Schedule: The roadshows will be held in Mumbai from April 13 to 16; in Delhi (April 17-18); Hyderabad (April 19-20); Chennai (April 23); and in Bengaluru (April 24-25).

