Uttarakhand CM resigns

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A year before Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the BJP effected a change in leadership with the State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigning on Tuesday afternoon. The ashen-faced Rawat, who had been summoned to the Capital a day in advance to be told to step down, told reporters in Dehradun that they will have to “go to Delhi” if they want to know why he has been removed.
After submitting his resignation to the Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Rawat said, “It has been my honour to serve as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I come from a small village. I am the son of a soldier. I could never believe that I would become Chief Minister one day. It was only possible in the BJP. I have served for four years. Now the party has taken a collective decision that I should give a chance to another person in my stead. I want to thank the people of the State and the affection they have showered on me for all the welfare schemes that we have launched for women, children. Women now have a right over the husband’s ancestral property. Whoever gets the charge has my best wishes.”
The BJP has called a meeting of its Legislature Party at 10 am on Wednesday to decide on Rawat’s successor although several names – Rawat’s Cabinet colleague Dhan Singh Rawat, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the heavyweight import from the Congress Satpal Maharaj, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni – are already doing the rounds. The decision to remove Rawat is entirely an internal matter of the BJP and there is no threat to the Government given that the party has a two-third majority in the State Assembly.
Rawat had made himself unpopular by what his colleagues termed “autocratic” style of functioning where no MLA had a sway over the decision-making process. Further, the development agenda in the State had suffered in the last four years and his performance, from the party’s own assessment, had been underwhelming.
After persistent complaining by his detractors, the BJP dispatched former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party Vice President Raman Singh and senior leader Dushyant Gautam to Dehradun last Saturday. While the Assembly is in session, the central observers held long parleys with individual MLAs to decide on the future course of action. The message from the legislators was, “If Rawat continues, the BJP will lose the next election.”
The central observers submitted their report to the party President J. P. Nadda who then summoned Rawat and read him the riot act. Home Minister Amit Shah also met Rawat.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...