Vaccine hesitant class opting fake Covid-19 certificates in Maharashtra 

The State Health Officials are putting every possible effort to convince many people in Malegaon town in Nashik to get vaccinated as the number of Covid-19 patients is on rising. But there is a hesitancy in people getting a vaccine and there are many misconceptions and superstitions among the majority of the population in the textile town. However, in the last few months, the number of vaccinated people in the town suddenly increased, and the local administration was surprised. Many got vaccination certificates from Dhule Municipal Corporation which is about 50 km from Malegaon. Finally, it was discovered that the racket including civic officials in Dhule was involved in providing vaccination certificates without inoculating people.

In January, the Dhule civic body lodged a complaint against unknown people under sections 420, 467, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code. On Saturday, the police arrested four people, including two health officers of the Dhule civic body. All accused were remanded to police custody till January 17. These people allegedly provided fake Covid vaccination certificates to over 3,000 vaccine-hesitant people in Malegaon without inoculating them. The certificate was allegedly provided at ₹3,000 each.

Recently a 36-year-old man in Mumbai was arrested by the Dharavi Police for selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates. In December, two people from Aurangabad in Marathwada were also arrested for the same reason.

According to the State government sources, there are people who don’t want to get vaccinated as they have a suspicion about the vaccine and intention of vaccination drive. Earlier State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the government was trying to rope in religious leaders so that they speak to vaccine-hesitant people.

Drop in vaccination

According to State Health Minister Rajesh Tope the drop in vaccination is a major cause for concern in the State and there are pockets where vaccination is very low. The vaccination rate in the State is dropping to 6.5 lakh daily which was once 8-10 lakhs per day. According to the government data 90 per cent of the eligible population in the State has taken the first dose while 62 per cent have completed two doses.

The State is in talks with the center and checking if clauses under the Disaster Management Act could be used to bring hesitant people to vaccination centres.

State sources said that initially when the vaccination drive started the Health department was worried about how the tribal community will respond to the vaccination, but the drive is going smoothly in tribal areas are initial hiccups. However, convincing certain groups in urban areas has become a daunting task before the government.