Vaccine-makers Krishna & Suchitra Ella, Cyrus Poonawalla awarded Padma Bhushan 

In a major recognition for business and industry, as many as six businesspersons were conferred with the Padma Bhushan by the government.

Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute, and Krishna and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech were recognised for their signal contribution of developing vaccines to fight the Covid pandemic. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai were the others to be recognised for their contribution to business.

Vibhushan for Bipin Rawat

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash recently were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, while veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and former West Bengal CM and CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee were conferred the Padma Bhushan.

The late Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa, actor Victor Banerjee and former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi have been awarded Padma Bhushan. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and singer Sonu Nigam were awarded the Padma Shri. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the President approved 128 Padma awards, including two duo cases, this year. In a duo case, the award is counted as one.

The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees