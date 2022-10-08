A third mishap occurred involving the Vande Bharat Express in as many days, although this time it was on the train running on the Varanasi-New Delhi route.

“Varanasi Vande Bharat rake (train number 22436) suffered a failure due to bearing defect in traction motor of C8 coach between Dankaur and Wair stations of North Central Railway,” said a Railway Ministry official.

The bearing jam was rectified with assistance of North Central Railways (NCR) team. “However, due to development of a flat tyre of 80 mm, the train was moved at a restricted speed of 20 kilometre per hour up to Khurja,” the official said.

To be investigated

A replacement train was sent from New Delhi Station at 10:45 am to Khurja and the passengers travelled on it to Delhi. “A joint team of six officers of Northern Railways and NCR went to the site to monitor the situation and assist in transshipment of passengers,” the official said, adding that a detailed investigation of the failure will be done after taking the rake back to the maintenance depot.

Previously on October 6 and 7, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express suffered damage due to cattle running over on the tracks. On October 6, Vande Bharat Express running from Mumbai to Gandhinagar had hit buffaloes between Gairatpur-Vatva stations and its front nose cone was damaged. Then on October 7, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express collided with a cow.

