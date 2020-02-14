50 senior officials honey-trapped on gay dating app, robbed by gang

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
At least 50 senior officials, employed with multinational corporations (MNCs) and homegrown companies in Delhi, were honey-trapped on an online date app meant for gays, bisexuals, and transgenders. According to Inspector Mukesh, the SHO of Badshapur police station, the notorious gang lured the officials on the dating app and robbed them. The officers were reluctant to lodge a complaint against the gang due to the social stigma attached to gay dating, The Times of India reported.
Police have arrested five men who carried the act. The gang worked on the assumption that due to the affluent position of the officers, they would not share their ordeal with others, the SHO added.
The main conspirator of the plot revealed in an interrogation that the gang members targeted gullible people on the dating app. They then tricked the officers into meeting them in an isolated place. The other gang members would attack the officers in the secluded area. They also used to blackmail the officers using the private pictures that they procured during the chat. The victims included CEOs of some MNCs located in Delhi.
Inspector Mukesh believes that the figures may further rise as the case unfolds. Only one victim filed a complaint sharing his ordeal. Police have registered FIR against the gang under Sections 379A and 34 of the IPC, for theft and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intentions, the TOI report added.
The gang includes engineers with good command over English to push the fake IDs and to convince the officers to believe that the IDs were genuine, the TOI reports said.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
The Union Budget in the neoliberal age has been all about keeping markets happy. But the numbers have seldom ...
Hidden in South Colorado’s Cuchara Valley, the erstwhile Spanish village of La Veta is ideal for the traveller ...
A Sri Lankan play performed at the 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav brings to light the universal nature of racial ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...