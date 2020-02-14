50 senior officials honey-trapped on gay dating app, robbed by gang

At least 50 senior officials, employed with multinational corporations (MNCs) and homegrown companies in Delhi, were honey-trapped on an online date app meant for gays, bisexuals, and transgenders. According to Inspector Mukesh, the SHO of Badshapur police station, the notorious gang lured the officials on the dating app and robbed them. The officers were reluctant to lodge a complaint against the gang due to the social stigma attached to gay dating, The Times of India reported.

Police have arrested five men who carried the act. The gang worked on the assumption that due to the affluent position of the officers, they would not share their ordeal with others, the SHO added.

The main conspirator of the plot revealed in an interrogation that the gang members targeted gullible people on the dating app. They then tricked the officers into meeting them in an isolated place. The other gang members would attack the officers in the secluded area. They also used to blackmail the officers using the private pictures that they procured during the chat. The victims included CEOs of some MNCs located in Delhi.

Inspector Mukesh believes that the figures may further rise as the case unfolds. Only one victim filed a complaint sharing his ordeal. Police have registered FIR against the gang under Sections 379A and 34 of the IPC, for theft and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intentions, the TOI report added.

The gang includes engineers with good command over English to push the fake IDs and to convince the officers to believe that the IDs were genuine, the TOI reports said.