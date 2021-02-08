Variety

Actor Suriya tests postive for Covid-19

PTI Chennai | Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 08, 2021

South star Suriya has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic.

"I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19, and I am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe.

"Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side," Suriya wrote.

Filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian, a close associate of the actor, gave a health update to the star's fans in a Twitter post.

"Dear brothers and sisters Anna’s fine and nothing to worry," he wrote.

The actor was recently seen in "Soorarai Pottru", which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and backed by Suriya, the film was a biographical drama on Captain GR Gopinath’s life, a retired Army officer, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 08, 2021
Chennai
Covid-19
celebrity
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.