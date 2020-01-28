Variety

After PM Modi, Rajnikanth to be on `Man vs Wild’ with Bear Grylls

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

South Indian film superstar Rajnikanth

South Indian film superstar Rajnikanth is all set to venture into the treacherous Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Rajnikanth will feature in Bear Grylls’ survival TV show -- Man vs Wild.

The Tamil actor will be the second Indian after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be featured in the show, according to a media report.

According to a source quoted by the newspaper, Rajnikanth will return to Chennai on January 28, after shooting for two days in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Last year right after the 2019 General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ventured into the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, with Bear Grylls, a celebrated survival instructor.

The focus of the episode was environmental change and wildlife conservation.

Bear Grylls later claimed the episode featuring Modi broke the record to become the “world’s most trending televised event.”

celebrity
