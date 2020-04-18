After 'Shaktimaan', 'Chhota Bheem' makes entry into DD National

POGO, India’s homegrown kids’ entertainment channel, has partnered with public service broadcaster Doordarshan to simulcast ‘Chhota Bheem’, on DD National.

The popular animation features the superhero Bheem who comes all the way from Dholakpur to entertain kids every afternoon from 2-2:30 PM on DD National from April 17- May 3, 2020.

Speaking about the partnership, Siddharth Jain, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia stated in the official release: “These are challenging times and we believe that POGO’s fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy ‘Chhota Bheem’, one of our most prominent shows.”

Announcing the partnership, CEO Prasar Bharati stated in the official release: “Doordarshan is pleased to partner with POGO to simulcast Chhota Bheem on DD National. Chhota Bheem is one of children’s most favorite cartoon character, and we are delighted to bring him on our channel to entertain our young viewers.”

Since the commencement of the lockdown, DD National has been re-telecasting its iconic shows to entertain viewers across age groups while they stay home. DD National is telecasting Ramayana (1988), Circus (1989), Byomkesh Bakshi (1993), and Shaktimaan.