Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth honoured by Income Tax Department

Actor Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar were honoured by the Income Tax Department in recognition of their contribution towards nation-building. Rajinikanth was felicitated for paying his taxes regularly, while the highest taxpayer in India, Akshay Kumar, was honoured with ‘samman patra.’

According to reports, an honorary certificate for Akshay from the Income Tax Department has been doing the rounds on the internet. However, there is no confirmation from the actor so far.

Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya, took to Instagram after accepting the award on behalf of her father at an event celebrating Income Tax Day on Sunday, presided by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer,” Aishwarya wrote on Instagram. Rajinikanth has teamed up with Director Nelson Dilipkumar for a film titled Jailer.

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

According to a CNBC report, the Income Tax Department observed its 162nd occasion of the National Income Tax Day on July 24, 2022. This date was chosen because income tax was first levied as a duty in India in 1860 on this very day.