Amazon Prime, Actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment inks deal

In a major deal in the Tamil OTT space, Amazon Prime Video India today announced that it has signed an exclusive deal with actor Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment to premiere the next four Tamil movies of the company directly on the Prime Video platform worldwide over the next four months.

As part of the deal, Suriya’s next project Jai Bhim, whose ‘first look’ went viral on social media platforms recently, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.

The other three titles that will have an OTT premiere include Sasi Kumar-Jyotika starrer Udanpirappe in October 2021, Arun Vijay-starrer Oh My Dog in December 2021 and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandaluma, a satire comedy-drama starring Ramya Pandian in September 2021.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Suriya wrote, “Dear all! Four beautiful stories will be told every month, starting September! Need all your wishes and support! Stay safe!! @2D_ENTPVTLTD @PrimeVideoIN”.

It is to be noted that Suriya was the earliest among leading stars of Tamil cinema to take the direct digital premiere route. His earlier film Soorarai Pottru, bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020.

The film, inspired by the life story of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, was originally scheduled for release in December 2019 but was postponed multiple times and later planned for theatrical release on May 1, 2021. With the prolonged theatre shutdown due to the pandemic, the film finally took the OTT route.

“The past year has been transformative. Given the unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world. We are happy to take this collaboration even further with Amazon Prime Video,” Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer & Actor was quoted in a press release from Amazon Prime Video.

“Our local language movies, over the past year, have broken viewership records to register 50 per cent of audiences outside their home state. International viewers accounted for up to 20 per cent of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video said in the release.

“We are thrilled to lead the charge by enabling great, home-grown, local language stories to find audiences across the world, made possible because of our strong relationship with creative powerhouses such as 2D Entertainment,” he added.