Amazon Prime, Actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment inks deal

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
In a major deal in the Tamil OTT space, Amazon Prime Video India today announced that it has signed an exclusive deal with actor Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment to premiere the next four Tamil movies of the company directly on the Prime Video platform worldwide over the next four months.
As part of the deal, Suriya’s next project Jai Bhim, whose ‘first look’ went viral on social media platforms recently, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.
The other three titles that will have an OTT premiere include Sasi Kumar-Jyotika starrer Udanpirappe in October 2021, Arun Vijay-starrer Oh My Dog in December 2021 and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandaluma, a satire comedy-drama starring Ramya Pandian in September 2021.
Also read: Movies debuting on OTT may become norm in lockdown 2.0
Sharing the news on Twitter, Suriya wrote, “Dear all! Four beautiful stories will be told every month, starting September! Need all your wishes and support! Stay safe!! @2D_ENTPVTLTD @PrimeVideoIN”.
It is to be noted that Suriya was the earliest among leading stars of Tamil cinema to take the direct digital premiere route. His earlier film Soorarai Pottru, bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020.
The film, inspired by the life story of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, was originally scheduled for release in December 2019 but was postponed multiple times and later planned for theatrical release on May 1, 2021. With the prolonged theatre shutdown due to the pandemic, the film finally took the OTT route.
“The past year has been transformative. Given the unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world. We are happy to take this collaboration even further with Amazon Prime Video,” Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer & Actor was quoted in a press release from Amazon Prime Video.
Also read: ‘Amazon eyes potential stake in Inox Leisure’
“Our local language movies, over the past year, have broken viewership records to register 50 per cent of audiences outside their home state. International viewers accounted for up to 20 per cent of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video said in the release.
“We are thrilled to lead the charge by enabling great, home-grown, local language stories to find audiences across the world, made possible because of our strong relationship with creative powerhouses such as 2D Entertainment,” he added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...