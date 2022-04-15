Apple suppliers across 25 countries commit to renewable energy use

Apple suppliers have more than doubled their use of clean power over the last year, the company announced. Over 10 gigawatts are operational now, out of nearly 16 gigawatts in total commitments in the coming years.

In 2021, the company’s renewable projects evaded 13.9 million tons of carbon emissions. Apple said that the current projects support greenhouse gas reductions equivalent to removing three million cars from the road for a year.

“As of today, 213 of the company’s major manufacturing partners have pledged to power all Apple production with renewable electricity across 25 countries,” the company said in a statement.

Aim to become carbon neutral

The new commitments, according to Apple, will accelerate the company’s goal of becoming carbon neutral in its supply chain by 2030. The company has been carbon neutral for its global operations since 2020.

“Clean energy is good for business and good for the planet. By sharing what we learned in our own transition to renewables, we are helping point the way to a greener future,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives.

The company is also investing directly in renewable projects around the world, including nearly 500 megawatts of solar and other renewable projects in China and Japan to cover a portion of upstream emissions, it said.