As autumn bursts into a riot of colours in farther North, tropics turn the 'fall guy'

As India transitions from one monsoon (South-West) to the other (North-East) in quintessential tropical weather, the landscapes of in higher latitudes (away from the Equator) are bursting into a riot of colours as they welcome 'fall'.

It is quite a sight to behold as swathes of green trees fade away only to be replaced by dazzling amber, maroon, gold and bronze hues as the sun becomes less bright and intense, and days become shorter.

Tropics miss out

Except for the fringes in northern-most-bound Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh, most of India miss this beautiful makeover determined by the seasonal movement of the sun. During this time, South India battles humid and often stormy or rainy weather.

It may not be entirely the case here, but in some tropical regions, there is one hot season all year round - as in Malaysia and Singapore. The days are sunny and have often are interspersed with bouts of showers.

In others, there are two seasons - dry and rainy. The dry season is hot with little or no rain and takes up most of the year. Heavy rainfall comes in the rainy season, which lasts between one and three months (just as during India's monsoons).

This is because the tropics get more exposure to the sun, which aids the process of convection (cloud-building and rainfall). Most of these regions abound in lush-green evergreen trees and forests retaining their colour all year.

It also explains why the tropics - situated closes to the Equator, an imaginary line passing right through the middle and encircling the globe - may be considered the 'fall guy' in the larger scheme the colourful transition from summer to winter.

Autumn marks the transition to winter - in September (Northern Hemisphere) or March (Southern Hemisphere), depending on which side of the Equator you are - though meteorologists and astronomers have their own takes on this.

Chlorophyll factor

In the temperate zones, the duration of daylight becomes noticeably shorter, and the temperature cools considerably. And this is what leads to the spurt of colours of leaves (autumnal change) over the landscape as the sun moves farther away.

Trees take water from the ground through their roots and carbon dioxide from the air. They use sunlight to turn water and carbon dioxide into oxygen and glucose. Glucose is a type of sugar that trees use as food.

This process is known as photosynthesis, and chlorophyll is a vital facilitator of photosynthesis. Chlorophyll is a green colour pigment that is abundantly found in leaves; therefore, it is chlorophyll that gives leaves their green colour.

Other than chlorophyll, leaves contain two other pigments: carotene (orange colour) and xanthophyll (yellow colour). During the summer, chlorophyll is used abundantly for photosynthesis. This masks the orange and yellow colour pigment that lie beneath.

The change in colour during autumn is occasioned by the trees’ hoarding the green chlorophyll as if in a knee-jerk reaction to shortened day length of autumn, cold days and chilling nights. The red, yellow, and orange pigments remain in the leaves.

The hoarded ingredients from the leaves are put into cold storage for the winter, deep underground where they are kept safe for so long as the cold lasts for being used again when the spring comes.

Sun-lit tropics

In short, during spring and summer, when there is plenty of sunlight, plants make much chlorophyll. As chlorophyll goes away, other pigments start to show their colours, making leaves turn yellow or red in fall.

Alongside, the trees also conserve the moisture from the leaves, which causes them to quickly dry out, change colour, and fall to the ground. Trees that drop their leaves annually in this manner are called deciduous trees.

Tropical regions (of which India is one) lie closet to the Equator, and they receive strong sunlight all year. Precisely why these regions may not have the four seasons (spring, summer, autumn and winter) that other parts of Earth have.

Unlike counterparts in the temperate zones, the broad-leafed evergreen trees here are not subjected to seasonal stresses. Neither do they need to bother about any significant day-length differential. Therefore, ample supplies of chlorophyll and an assured green colour!

Most of India falls under the tropical or sub-tropical category, except for the higher reaches of the Himalayas. For the rest of the country, though, trees don’t change colour since they hardly need t to prepare for winter by dispensing with their leaves.