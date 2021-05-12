ASCI secretary-general Manisha Kapoor named vice-president at ICAS

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Wednesday said that its General Secretary Manisha Kapoor has now been appointed to the executive committee of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS). She will be one of the four vice-presidents to serve on the executive committee of the global body.

Set up by the European Advertising Standards Alliance in 2008, ICAS is a global platform of self-regulatory organizations (SROs).

“Until April this year, ASCI served on the executive committee as a member for a two-year term. Now, Kapoor will play a leadership role on the committee till 2023 and take forward the agenda of self-regulation globally,” ASCI added in a statement.

“This appointment is a recognition of ASCI’s growing global standing and influence in the narrative of responsible advertising, as well as the importance of Indian advertising industry itself at a global level. This offers us a chance to exchange learnings and best practices. With the Indian advertising industry evolving fast and digitalisation boosting growth, ASCI’s leadership of the ICAS executive committee will add new perspectives to the agenda of responsible advertising,” Kapoor stated.

The three other vice-presidents on the executive committee are from Canada, US and the World Federation of Advertisers.