Bob Dylan’s hand-written lyrics to ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ being sold for $2.2 million

Hand-written lyrics of Bob Dylan’s 1960s classic ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ have been put up for sale with an asking price of $2.2 million, according to a Reuters report.
Gary Zimet, the owner of Los Angeles-based autograph dealers Moments in Time told Reuters that the one-page hand-written manuscript of the lyrics was originally owned by Dylan’s current manager, Jeff Rosen. An anonymous private collector is now selling it in a private sale. It is not an auction, Zimet had told Reuters.
If the one-page sheet of lyrics does sell for the asking price, it will set a world record for rock lyrics.
The seller is also offering two more manuscripts for Dylan’s song lyrics, the “Subterranean Homesick Blues” for $1.2 million and “Lady Lady Lay” for $650,000.
However, the songs are not as iconic as The Times. “The Times They Are A-Changin’” was written by Dylan in 1963. It had become an iconic protest anthem in the 60s after the album was released in 1964.
The lyrics in Dylan’s handwriting are written on a single sheet of lined paper. The manuscript also revealed multiple discarded lyric fragments and had notes such as “Carter Family Tune,” “42nd Street Photo Booth,” “Peter-Banjo” and “Tommy Blake Sweetie Pie,” according to the Rolling Stones.
Previously, Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to “Like a Rolling Stone” had set the world record after being sold for $2 million at auction by Sotheby’s in New York in 2014.
